Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $9,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,072.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $198.61 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.65 and a 52-week high of $275.00. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.65.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 14.96%. Analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

