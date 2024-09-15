Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $13.29 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $13,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 66,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 318.1% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1,263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.2% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 115,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,027,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $300.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.00 and a 12 month high of $413.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $305.27 and its 200-day moving average is $339.16.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.22). West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $308,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

