Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $9.18 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,178 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,886,849,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099,024 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,129,927,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,104,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,593,000 after acquiring an additional 290,760 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,923,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $417,561,000 after acquiring an additional 470,003 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,803,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,302,000 after acquiring an additional 912,156 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $29.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.12. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $34.42. The company has a market capitalization of $165.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -487.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

