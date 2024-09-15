OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Short Interest Update

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the August 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on OPHC. Compass Point began coverage on OptimumBank in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on OptimumBank in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

OptimumBank Stock Performance

NASDAQ OPHC traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.58. 29,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,797. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.40. OptimumBank has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimumBank

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in OptimumBank by 52.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in OptimumBank by 21.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 9,228 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OptimumBank during the first quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Institutional investors own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

