O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Position Cut by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for approximately 1.7% of Weik Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 23.9% in the second quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 23.1% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,629,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,144.06.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,125.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,101.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,071.05. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $860.10 and a 12-month high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.22 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,406.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

