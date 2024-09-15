ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Trading 11.7% Higher

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $10.12. 104,258 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 522,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

ORIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.11. The company has a market capitalization of $666.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.12.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $20,625,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,566,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,543,000 after buying an additional 915,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,882,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,628,000 after acquiring an additional 629,536 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 297.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 782,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 585,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Turn Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% during the second quarter. First Turn Management LLC now owns 1,515,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 418,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

