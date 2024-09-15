Osmosis (OSMO) Reaches One Day Volume of $13.04 Million

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. During the last seven days, Osmosis has traded 19% higher against the dollar. One Osmosis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Osmosis has a market capitalization of $304.45 million and $13.04 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Osmosis Coin Profile

Osmosis launched on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 997,918,110 coins and its circulating supply is 682,825,832 coins. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Osmosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis (OSMO) is a governance token for the Osmosis network, an automated market maker (AMM) protocol launched in 2021 by Sunny Aggarwal and Dev Ojha. Osmosis uses the Cosmos SDK and Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) for cross-chain transactions. It allows users to create customizable liquidity pools and adjust parameters based on market conditions. OSMO token holders can vote on upgrades, allocate mining rewards, and set swap fees. The network’s suite of DAO-gated dApps and continuous development aim to create a full-service, cross-chain exchange and DeFi hub.”

