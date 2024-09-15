Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OTLK. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on Outlook Therapeutics from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,701,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,557,000 after acquiring an additional 221,510 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTLK stock opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.90. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $151.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.64.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.23. As a group, research analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

