Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2024

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLKGet Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OTLK. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on Outlook Therapeutics from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Outlook Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,701,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,557,000 after acquiring an additional 221,510 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTLK stock opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.90. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $151.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.64.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLKGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.23. As a group, research analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.