Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Plans Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:OXLCP)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 0.0 %

OXLCP opened at $23.81 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $22.58 and a one year high of $23.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.56.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.