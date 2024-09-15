Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years. Oxford Square Capital has a payout ratio of 116.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.36 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 116.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $2.94 on Friday. Oxford Square Capital has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.45 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.45 million during the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 18.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

