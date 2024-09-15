PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS) Receives $37.00 Average PT from Brokerages

PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie started coverage on PACS Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of PACS Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of PACS Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of PACS Group from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of PACS Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE PACS opened at $40.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.05. PACS Group has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $42.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $981.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.22 million. PACS Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PACS Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PACS Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in PACS Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,445,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACS Group in the 2nd quarter worth $7,513,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of PACS Group during the 2nd quarter worth $870,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PACS Group during the second quarter valued at $552,000.

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

