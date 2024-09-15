PaLM AI (PALM) Trading 21.2% Higher This Week

PaLM AI (PALM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. PaLM AI has a market cap of $35.84 million and approximately $245,957.68 worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PaLM AI token can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000773 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PaLM AI has traded up 21.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PaLM AI

PaLM AI’s launch date was November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 77,300,000 tokens. The official message board for PaLM AI is palmaierc.medium.com. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc. PaLM AI’s official website is palmai.tech.

Buying and Selling PaLM AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 77,300,000. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.46257422 USD and is up 2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $260,119.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

