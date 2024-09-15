Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.82.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Papa Johns International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Papa Johns International from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Papa Johns International in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Papa Johns International from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Papa Johns International during the 2nd quarter worth $93,586,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Papa Johns International during the second quarter valued at about $32,736,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Papa Johns International by 25.9% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,170,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,991,000 after acquiring an additional 446,477 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Papa Johns International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,204,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,214,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,042,000 after purchasing an additional 281,399 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.40. Papa Johns International has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $78.74.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $507.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.13 million. Papa Johns International had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 3.25%. Papa Johns International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Papa Johns International will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Papa Johns International’s payout ratio is 81.78%.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

