Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 309 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,879,000 after buying an additional 10,074 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.4% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 125,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after buying an additional 12,830 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 59,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $474,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $74.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.38. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $75.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.76 and a 200-day moving average of $65.31.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $30,143,454.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,642 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,359.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $453,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,684.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $30,143,454.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,642 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,359.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 468,190 shares of company stock worth $34,031,675 over the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSNC. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Get Our Latest Report on SSNC

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.