Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 147 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,031 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,112,747,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $433,709,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,399,494 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $449,521,000 after purchasing an additional 919,337 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of American Express by 8.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,447,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,923,399,000 after purchasing an additional 662,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in American Express by 969.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 602,726 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $112,910,000 after purchasing an additional 546,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP opened at $259.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $186.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.33 and a 200-day moving average of $235.48. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $261.75.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AXP. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

