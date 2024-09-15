Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 5,579 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDY)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 0.57% of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,989,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,020 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 513,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,949,000 after purchasing an additional 67,006 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth about $8,191,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 74,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 17,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $26.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.38.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (IBDY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2033, and December 15, 2033. IBDY was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

