Parallel Advisors LLC Has $3.04 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,592,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,449,000 after purchasing an additional 463,281 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,039,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,523,000 after buying an additional 178,898 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,694,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,211,000 after buying an additional 127,828 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,166,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,565,000 after buying an additional 36,696 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,144,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,200,000 after acquiring an additional 44,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $48.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.42. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $48.85.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.