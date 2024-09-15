Parallel Advisors LLC Has $3.80 Million Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 118,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,622,000.

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $101.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $63.80 and a twelve month high of $103.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.48 and a 200-day moving average of $93.91.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

