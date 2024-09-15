Parallel Advisors LLC Has $3.99 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,349 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,146.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,847 shares of company stock worth $3,002,940 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.06.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD stock opened at $82.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $103.10 billion, a PE ratio of 230.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

