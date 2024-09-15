Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.61.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $75.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.35.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.97%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

