Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 40.8% during the second quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 10,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $617,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 37.4% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.3% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $287.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.78.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $815,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,414 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,922 in the last ninety days. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

STZ stock opened at $252.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.50 and a 52-week high of $274.87. The firm has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

