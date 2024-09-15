Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,166 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sheridan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 23,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSEARCA TLH opened at $110.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.08. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $111.51.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
