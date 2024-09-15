Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,882 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $5,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,111,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,985,000 after purchasing an additional 881,613 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,717,000. Retirement Capital Strategies increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6,943.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 260,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,125,000 after purchasing an additional 256,414 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 431,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,171,000 after purchasing an additional 198,670 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $14,572,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

ESGV opened at $99.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.45.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

