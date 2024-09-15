Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PARA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a sell rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Paramount Global from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.47.
Paramount Global Trading Up 3.0 %
Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 17.62% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.
Paramount Global Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is -133.32%.
Institutional Trading of Paramount Global
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 22.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Paramount Global Company Profile
Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.
