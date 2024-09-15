Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS) Short Interest Update

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the August 15th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of PAVS stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $0.89. 452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,728. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15. Paranovus Entertainment Technology has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $4.14.

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids.

