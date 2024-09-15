Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS) Short Interest Update

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the August 15th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Paranovus Entertainment Technology Price Performance
Shares of PAVS stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $0.89. 452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,728. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15. Paranovus Entertainment Technology has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $4.14.
About Paranovus Entertainment Technology
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Paranovus Entertainment Technology
- What is a Dividend King?
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Paranovus Entertainment Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paranovus Entertainment Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.