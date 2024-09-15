PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the August 15th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN PED traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 94,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.98 million, a PE ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.32. PEDEVCO has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $1.13.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.05 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PEDEVCO will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

