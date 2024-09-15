PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:PFLT)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 97.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.9%.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Price Performance

PFLT stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $852.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.68. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $48.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.63 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 59.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

(Get Free Report)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.