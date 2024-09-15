Pennsylvania Warehousing Safe Deposit (PAWH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $25.00 on September 24th

Pennsylvania Warehousing Safe Deposit (OTC:PAWH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 25.00 per share on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $100.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

Pennsylvania Warehousing Safe Deposit Price Performance

Shares of Pennsylvania Warehousing Safe Deposit stock opened at $8,000.00 on Friday. Pennsylvania Warehousing Safe Deposit has a 52-week low of $8,000.00 and a 52-week high of $8,150.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8,000.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8,001.40.

