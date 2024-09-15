Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.
PRFT stock opened at $75.50 on Thursday. Perficient has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $75.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.79.
Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). Perficient had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $222.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.58 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Perficient will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.
