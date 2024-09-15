Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

PRFT stock opened at $75.50 on Thursday. Perficient has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $75.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.79.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). Perficient had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $222.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.58 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Perficient will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Perficient by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,320 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $22,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Perficient by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,595 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $63,097,000 after acquiring an additional 14,606 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Perficient by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 26,225 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 11,082 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter worth about $5,978,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

