Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,900 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the August 15th total of 240,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 108,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBT. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,140,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,793,000 after purchasing an additional 158,500 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 682,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 460,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 87,080 shares in the last quarter. Mad River Investors grew its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 264,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 147,246 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance
PBT stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $11.39. 60,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,662. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.83.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.
About Permian Basin Royalty Trust
Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.
