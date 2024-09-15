Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Short Interest Down 20.6% in August

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,574,400 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the August 15th total of 1,983,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.5 days.

Perseus Mining Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PMNXF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,896. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55. Perseus Mining has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.06.

About Perseus Mining

Perseus Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and the Sissingué and Yaouré gold mine projects located in Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.

