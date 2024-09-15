Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Short Interest Down 20.6% in August

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,574,400 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the August 15th total of 1,983,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.5 days.
Perseus Mining Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS PMNXF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,896. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55. Perseus Mining has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.06.
About Perseus Mining
