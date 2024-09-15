Persistence Price Reaches $0.19 (XPRT)

Persistence (XPRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Persistence has a market capitalization of $41.52 million and $386,517.81 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Persistence has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One Persistence token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Persistence Profile

Persistence was first traded on May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 193,504,890 tokens and its circulating supply is 213,174,084 tokens. Persistence’s official website is persistence.one. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Persistence is blog.persistence.one.

Buying and Selling Persistence

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence (XPRT) is a native token of the Persistence blockchain, a network facilitating the creation of financial products. XPRT is used for staking, network security, governance, and transaction fees. It incentivizes validators, developers, and users, fostering an active community. Persistence, co-founded by Tushar Aggarwal and Deepanshu Tripathi, aims to bridge traditional finance with decentralized finance (DeFi), enabling tokenization and exchange of various asset classes.”

