Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 17th

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.

Petrus Resources Price Performance

TSE PRQ opened at C$1.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.35. Petrus Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.11 and a 52 week high of C$1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$165.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 3.04.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$23.15 million during the quarter. Petrus Resources had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 8.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Petrus Resources will post 0.1937407 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Petrus Resources

About Petrus Resources

In other Petrus Resources news, Director Kenneth Graham Gray sold 18,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total value of C$26,040.00. In other Petrus Resources news, Director Kenneth Graham Gray sold 18,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total value of C$26,040.00. Also, Director Don Gray acquired 41,200 shares of Petrus Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.32 per share, with a total value of C$54,384.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 71,100 shares of company stock worth $94,392 and have sold 30,568 shares worth $42,704. 75.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Petrus Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal property is the Ferrier Area with approximately 94,614 acres of land located in the west Central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

