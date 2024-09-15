Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 17th

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.
Petrus Resources Price Performance
TSE PRQ opened at C$1.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.35. Petrus Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.11 and a 52 week high of C$1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$165.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 3.04.
Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$23.15 million during the quarter. Petrus Resources had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 8.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Petrus Resources will post 0.1937407 earnings per share for the current year.
Petrus Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal property is the Ferrier Area with approximately 94,614 acres of land located in the west Central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.
