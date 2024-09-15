Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a payout ratio of 180.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ PECO traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.93. 702,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,147. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 84.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.05. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.62 and a 1-year high of $39.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $161.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.29 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PECO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

