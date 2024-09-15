Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman Sells 2,622 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $60,961.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 123,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,493.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Phreesia Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE PHR opened at $24.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average of $22.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $29.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PHR shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Phreesia from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Phreesia from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phreesia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Phreesia by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,628,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,148,000 after acquiring an additional 194,035 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,950,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,451,000 after purchasing an additional 716,374 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,593,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,463 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,484,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,370,000 after purchasing an additional 193,480 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the first quarter worth $29,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

