Physiomics (LON:PYC) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.70

Physiomics Plc (LON:PYC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.68 ($0.01). Physiomics shares last traded at GBX 0.68 ($0.01), with a volume of 361,143 shares traded.

Physiomics Trading Down 3.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.07. The firm has a market cap of £1.38 million, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.69.

About Physiomics

Physiomics Plc provides consulting services to pharmaceutical companies in the areas of outsourced quantitative pharmacology and computational biology in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union Switzerland. The company offers modeling, simulation, and data analysis services covering various ranges of oncology research and development using its proprietary Virtual Tumour predictive software.

