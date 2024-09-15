PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the August 15th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Trading Up 0.5 %
PCK stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.18. 127,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,086. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $6.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.84.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.0215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
