Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,978 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 50,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 15,768 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1,156.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 143,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 132,000 shares during the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 97,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $47.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.13. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $47.82.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

