Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC Purchases 385 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $558,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 138,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,771,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,531,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,562,000 after buying an additional 24,975 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $60.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.06. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

