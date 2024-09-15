Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,508 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the second quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.2% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla stock opened at $230.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $278.98. The stock has a market cap of $735.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.75, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, China Renaissance upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.60.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

