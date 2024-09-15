Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 608 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weik Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 23,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 108,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,748,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,524,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,062,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,428,000 after buying an additional 125,155 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VIG stock opened at $195.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.56 and a 200 day moving average of $183.53. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $196.27.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.