Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,970 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,789,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,294,000 after buying an additional 17,908,497 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Kenvue by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 134,565,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,773,000 after acquiring an additional 25,238,112 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Kenvue by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 76,501,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815,126 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 11.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,319,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825,611 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 21.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,444,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546,362 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

NYSE:KVUE opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.40. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $23.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.82.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Kenvue’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.13%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

