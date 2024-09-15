Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Buys 28 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 600.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Synopsys by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $490.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $536.92 and a 200-day moving average of $559.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.62 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $34,655,789.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $34,655,789.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 8,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.59, for a total value of $4,915,929.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,466,885.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,687 shares of company stock worth $44,616,637. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $687.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $630.09.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

