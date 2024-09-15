Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Buys 569 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. City State Bank boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE PFG opened at $81.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.01 and its 200 day moving average is $80.86. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.21 and a twelve month high of $88.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.96%.

About Principal Financial Group

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.