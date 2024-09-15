Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,356.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 12,347 shares during the period. Cim LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $23,547,000. Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $1,045,000. Finally, Mark Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $1,035,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVO opened at $137.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.94. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $86.96 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $614.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.5126 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

