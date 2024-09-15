Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Sells 390 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 335,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,281,000 after purchasing an additional 28,241 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 91,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 19,222 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $101.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.82. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $101.85.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

