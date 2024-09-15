Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,186 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 65.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,186 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,765,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,043,000 after buying an additional 60,374 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,690,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,060,000 after acquiring an additional 94,966 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,605,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,077,000 after acquiring an additional 146,165 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,421,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,931,000 after acquiring an additional 166,104 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,314,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,932,000 after purchasing an additional 39,480 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VONG opened at $94.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.57. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.85 and a twelve month high of $98.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

