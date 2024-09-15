Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 104,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. SWP Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,600,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,040,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,975,000 after purchasing an additional 149,365 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $66.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.67 and its 200 day moving average is $62.64. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $66.47.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.