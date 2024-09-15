Plato Investment Management Ltd Buys 2,256 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth $497,488,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,129,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 185.0% during the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,890,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,305,000 after buying an additional 2,525,240 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,973,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the first quarter worth $54,736,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,711.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $473,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,536,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,315,899.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 775,934 shares of company stock valued at $65,805,022. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of APP stock opened at $112.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $34.45 and a one year high of $112.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.08 and its 200 day moving average is $78.24.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. AppLovin had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 84.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $114.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on AppLovin from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AppLovin

AppLovin Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.