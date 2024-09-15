Plato Investment Management Ltd Buys 5,746 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,291 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $90.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.06 and its 200-day moving average is $102.55. The stock has a market cap of $164.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.95.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

